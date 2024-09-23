Staff and customers at Forth Valley paint retailer Go Outrageously Orange for charity
Staff and customers from the Stirling retailer raised an incredible £5195 for Maggie’s Forth Valley during the week with the company matching the amount raised to bring the total donated to the charity to £10,390.
Michael Rolland, managing director of The Paint Shed, said: ‘In August, we embarked on our Maggie’s week instore. Our goal was to raise awareness of the charity and allow colleagues to embrace and express what Maggie’s and cancer means to them as individuals.
"As much as this was a companywide initiative, all colleagues really got behind the week showed great character and personality. I am delighted with how much we raised in such a short time and I will look forward to repeating the event next year.”
Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley said: “We were thrilled to see staff at The Paint Shed get so involved in fundraising during their Maggie’s week and can’t believe just how much they managed to raise in such a short time.
"We rely on the kindness and generosity of our supporters to pay for the services we deliver at Maggie’s Forth Valley, and securing The Paint Shed’s support has been a great boost.”
