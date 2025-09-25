SSR Group expands with fifth acquisition

Sterling Sinclair Removals Group (SSR) has expanded with the successful acquisition of RP HIAB Transport in Alloa.

The six-figure deal is the fifth acquisition completed by SSR founder Adam Sinclair, who set up the business in 2016 in Stirling after injury forced the former Scotland Under-20 rugby star to step away from professional rugby.

The firm has since grown into one of the top five biggest storage and removal companies in Scotland, previous acquisitions having seen Glen Transport, Britannia Edinburgh, Letford Removals and Larbert Carriers all added to the group’s portfolio, which also includes Edinburgh Self Store and Stirling Self Storage.

The addition of the heavy lifting company marks a strategic move for Sinclair, who has rebranded it HIAB Container Scotland and relocated it to his Stirling headquarters at Back O’ Hill Road Industrial Estate in the town.

“A lot of companies transport containers and a lot of companies sell them. But not a lot do both so I feel we are closing a gap in the market by becoming a one-stop shop as it were for haulage and sales,” he said.

“It is going to be a big advantage for the customer to have all this done in-house with no need to have it sub-contracted out – the whole client journey is going to be much more streamlined.

“Through my experience in shipping containers, it’s going to be a good solution for many container companies and self-storage buyers. As well as being ideally placed for the port at Grangemouth, we are also not far from the rail freight terminal at Coatbridge and I’m confident there are exciting times ahead for Sterling Sinclair with the HIAB section of the company.”

A member of the British Association of Movers, SSR operates UK-wide for both residential and commercial contracts, with clients including Sir Andy Murray’s luxury Cromlix hotel.

Sinclair first hit the acquisition trail in 2019 with Larbert Carriers in Falkirk, the HIAB Transport deal coming a year after he brought Tillicoultry’s Glen Transport into the group.

Sinclair’s rugby career as a second row saw him play for London Irish, Albi, Rotherham and USA Perpignan at club level before injury intervened.