Specsavers Falkirk celebrate staff qualifications

A Falkirk opticians and audiologists is celebrating two members of staff gaining new qualifications.

Gabriel Ferriol Pericas, a registered optometrist at Specsavers Falkirk, who has been with the store for more than five years, has recently gained his qualification in independent prescribing (IP).

This means Gabriel can now clinically assess patients, establish their diagnosis and determine the correct clinical management required and prescribe where necessary.

And, he is not the only member of staff celebrating qualifications in store, Neville Prescott has also qualified as an independent prescriber after doing his pre-registration training.

This a further boost for the store, which recently invested £50,000 in the local high street by unveiling a new ‘state of the art’ testing room.

Gabriel says: ‘Working for Specsavers has provided me with invaluable experience in my field, and I’m looking forward to continuing to grow my career.’

Gabriel and Neville’s new roles as independent prescribers means the store, led by store director Zander McNaughton, now has four instore IP’s to meet local demand.

Neville added: ‘Being able to gain my IP qualification is something that I’ve wanted to do for quite some time, and I want to give a special thanks to my team here at Specsavers Falkirk for the support they have given me whilst I was undertaking my training.’

Zander concluded: ‘Gabriel and Neville’s new qualifications will enable us to provide even better care for our patients, ensuring we continue to meet their needs with the highest level of expertise, so I am absolutely delighted.’