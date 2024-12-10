Special visitor for Bo'ness business as comedian Jason Manford stops by for an ice bath

Did you hear the one about a comedian stopping off in Bo’ness for an ice bath?

Well that’s exactly what happened recently as Jason Manford dropped into a local business in between shows on his latest tour.

The comedian was playing consecutive nights in Edinburgh and Glasgow last month and while travelling between the venues he took a detour via Bo’ness

Much to the delight of business owner and fan, Susan Gilbert, the stand-up, TV presenter and actor visited Good Vibes Meditation for a sauna, steam and ice bath.

Susan, 43, from Grangemouth, said: “A couple of years ago Jason played in Falkirk and I reached out to his manager and invited him to come in for a session. However, he became ill and was unable to make it on that occasion.

"Then a few months ago his manager got in touch with me to arrange for him to come in when he was in the area this time.

"He was playing in Edinburgh on the Sunday – I was actually at the gig – and he popped in the following day for a sauna, steam and ice bath.

"It was very surreal. You don’t expect for someone like Jason to come in to your tiny business in Bo’ness.

"It’s went a bit nuts in Bo’ness, it’s been the talk of the town.

"I’m a really small business and I’ve been going two and a half years so it was incredible for him to choose to come here.

"He came in with his driver and he got his driver involved in the session too.

"During the session you do breath work and it’s hot and cold therapy. It’s good for your mental health, which both Jason and I are all about.

"He is such a down to earth guy and for him to keep his word and come in, two years on, was amazing.

"He came in, took part in the session and chatted to people outside.

"It’s been such a boost for my business.”

Since his visit, Susan has seen an increase in followers of her business, based inside The Collective on South Street, on social media.

And she’s delighted that with Jason’s help she’s been able to share the benefits of hot and cold therapy on people’s mental health.