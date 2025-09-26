Special Big Boo Bash to mark 11 years of Falkirk's party supplies store Party Rocks

A much-loved Falkirk party supplies store is set to mark its 11th anniversary this weekend with a special in-store event – The Big Boo Bash.

Party Rocks in Glebe Street will be hosting the event on Sunday, September 28 from 11am to 4.30pm and promises a day packed with family friendly fun, exclusive offers and a celebration of all things spooky to mark the launch of the brand-new Hallowe’en Station.

Among the celebrations planned include 11 per cent off purchases, goody bags, Hallowe’en themed baked treats, face painting, and special effects make up demonstrations.

There will also be a charity raffle in support of the Scott Martin Foundation.

The story of Party Rocks stretches back nearly 40 years. It began in 1985 as Celebrations, a small greeting card stall in Falkirk Market built on the belief that great design should be high-quality but affordable. By the early ’90s, the business had opened its first shop, pioneering balloon bouquets and party decorations that quickly set it apart. A second store followed in 2001, before the team spotted a gap in the market for accessible fancy dress at a time when costumes were either limited or expensive to rent.

This bold move led to years of growth, and by 2014, the business had transformed into today’s 7000 sq. ft. destination store—rebranded as Party Rocks.

“Though our name and stores have evolved, our values haven’t changed,” said Lorraine, owner of Party Rocks. “From that first market stall to where we are today, our customers have shaped our journey and inspired us to keep creating fun, affordable, and unforgettable celebrations.”

Over the past 11 years, Party Rocks has become renowned for its balloon artistry, opening the Falkirk store on Glebe Street, and being trusted to style milestone events across the community.

“What makes us different is the personal touch,” explained Lorraine. “We don’t just sell balloons or decorations—we create memories. Every display is tailored to the person, with customisation and care that makes every celebration feel extra special.”

This year, the launch of Halloween Station marks another milestone. More than just a shop section, it’s a fully immersive experience, complete with animatronics and a 15ft Halloween train.

“Halloween has always been one of our busiest and most exciting times of year,” said Lorraine. “Opening Halloween Station is about taking that excitement further—a place where families, horror enthusiasts, and Halloween lovers can enjoy the thrill of spooky season all year round.”

The Big Boo Bash will also raise money for the Scott Martin Foundation, which supports young people facing mental health challenges.

“Supporting this cause felt like the right way to mark our anniversary,” said Lorraine. “Falkirk has given us so much over the years, and it’s important to us to give back. The Foundation’s work truly resonates with us, and we’re proud to support it.”

With the anniversary marking both a look back and a step forward, Party Rocks has big hopes for the future.

“Our dream is for Halloween Station to become a recognised destination, drawing visitors from across Scotland and shining a spotlight on Falkirk’s fantastic town centre,” added Lorraine. “But above all, our plan is to keep evolving with our customers—listening, creating, and helping them celebrate the moments that matter most.”