Solid plans: Denny concrete firm given green light to create new office space

A maintenance contract company has now not got the go ahead to extend their local branch premises.

Concrete Repairs Ltd (CRL) lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 19, which were subsequently validated on February 25, to extend a storage building at 31 Winchester Avenue, Denny to form new offices.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the plans to go ahead on Friday, March 28.

CRL is a specialist asset maintenance contractor which inspects, repairs and refurbishes buildings and structures.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

