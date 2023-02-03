Social care charity holds Falkirk recruitment event on Valentine's Day
People who are interested in working in the care sector can possibly find a perfect career match at the Carr Gomm recruitment open day at their Falkirk branch.
By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 11:00am
The registered charity, which now cares and supports for over 3000 every day throughout Scotland, will be holding the event at its premises in 2 Hope Street on Tuesday, February 14.
People are welcome to drop in any time between 10am and 4pm.
