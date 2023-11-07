Soapy bubble: Struggling Falkirk area car wash business tells motorists: 'Use us or lose us'

A struggling car washing and valet service has taken to social media to plead with motorists to use the facilities it provides or risk losing them for good.

The Facebook post from Shaw’s Car Wash and Valet Centre, based in Dundas Street, Grangemouth, stated it was ready to close down for good due to a number of quiet months and effectively gave customers old and new a period of seven weeks to help them turn things around.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “After massive thought and loads of heartbreak we’re ready to give up and close the doors – this is due to us being completely quiet

for months and not being able to survive any longer.

The car wash business is struggling and is urging motorists to use the service or they could lose it for good (Picture Paul McSherry, National World)

"We are struggling to keep the place afloat and just make ends meet. This is not due to anything the team here are doing – they are brilliant and the work is outstanding.

“I know many businesses are feeling the pinch and are probably in the same boat, but we cannot let this go on any longer. We have seven weeks left on the lease and this really is one last ditch attempt to save this place before we even consider signing a new lease.

"Seven weeks – it’s a case of use us or lose us.”

The business has been running for eight years and helped a number of local causes in that time.

"It’s time for us to ask for help back,” added the spokesperson on the online post.