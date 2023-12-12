Snappy Shopper offering party bundle for 1p in December at Maddiston convenience store

In the festive spirit of giving, delivery app Snappy Shopper is turning ordinary celebrations into extraordinary Christmas cheer with their 1p party bundle - offering enormous savings on branded food and drinks.

A Maddiston convenience store is offering a party bundle for 1p in December through the Snappy Shopper app. (Pic: submitted)

Available to app users in selected stores, including Premier Maddiston, the bundle is the gift that keeps on giving and includes the following, but not limited to: 1L bottle of Coca-Cola, 1L bottle of lemonade, one box of Maltesers, one pack of salted peanuts, one pack of Pringles and one chocolate orange.

Worth an actual price of £13, customers can get their hands on the bundle for just 1p between now and December 24 - whilst stock lasts.

All they need to do is download the Snappy Shopper app, search for their local store running the bundle, add the bundle to their basket and use code NEWPARTY at checkout.

Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, said: “I'm delighted to present our 1p Party Bundle for the festive season. Christmas is a time of togetherness and joy, but we understand the strain on wallets. We aim to spread the holiday spirit by making these festive delights accessible to everyone.”