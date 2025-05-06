Snack van owners wait to see if they can remain at Grangemouth site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tuck In lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 24, which was validated on May 1.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were looking for permission to keep the snack van at a site north of Smith and Frater, West Mains Industrial Estate, Grangemouth.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers will take the decision whether or not the snack van can stay in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The online planning documents the Tuck In snack van On met with the requirements of the Scottish Mobile Traders National Food Hygiene Standard on April 30.

The retrospective plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.