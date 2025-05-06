Snack van owners wait to see if they can remain at Grangemouth site

By James Trimble
Published 6th May 2025, 09:57 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 09:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tuck In lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 24, which was validated on May 1.

They were looking for permission to keep the snack van at a site north of Smith and Frater, West Mains Industrial Estate, Grangemouth.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers will take the decision whether or not the snack van can stay in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The online planning documents the Tuck In snack van On met with the requirements of the Scottish Mobile Traders National Food Hygiene Standard on April 30.

The retrospective plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The retrospective plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The retrospective plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:GrangemouthFalkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice