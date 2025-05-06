Snack van owners wait to see if they can remain at Grangemouth site
Tuck In lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 24, which was validated on May 1.
They were looking for permission to keep the snack van at a site north of Smith and Frater, West Mains Industrial Estate, Grangemouth.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers will take the decision whether or not the snack van can stay in place.
The online planning documents the Tuck In snack van On met with the requirements of the Scottish Mobile Traders National Food Hygiene Standard on April 30.
