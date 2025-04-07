Slimming World members donate clothes to cancer charity

Last year, Slimming World members, Consultants and head office staff raised £2.9m for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw- and are aiming to make this year even bigger and better.

Slimming World members in Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa, have lost over 1,800 Stones since January and are loving multiple health benefits- as well as having to throw out clothes that are now far too big!

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK, is an annual event which takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK. It sees members donating good quality clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit, and they’re confident they will never need again.

The Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa team have had almost 500 bags collected (so far!) which is estimated to raise almost £15000 for Cancer Research UK. Members will continue to drop off their bags to the local Cancer Research shops over the next week.

Claire Aitkenhead, who runs groups in Carron and Larbert, said: “I am absolutely blown away by what our members have donated already. This will make such a difference to such a worthy cause.”

Lisa Cairns, a Slimming World member from Falkirk, added: “Having a wardrobe clear out and seeing my larger clothes all bagged up made me realise how far I have come. I’m confident that the healthy changes that I have made in what I’m eating and noticing my energy levels increase, that I won’t ever need them again.

“By donating my clothes to Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, not only am I celebrating my own weight loss achievement, but I’m also raising money for a charity which is very close to my heart”

Lisa joined Slimming World in July 2024 and has gone from size 18 to size 12.

She added: “When my consultant first explained how the eating plan worked, I was amazed at how much I could eat without feeling like I was on a diet -and that I could still eat some of the foods I love.

"Being able to still make my favourite meals like spaghetti bolognaise and Sunday roast and losing weight has been a game changer for me. Eating according to the Slimming World Plan I have lost over four stones”

Lisa said she could not have achieved all she has without the support of the other members in her group. “Everyone is so supportive and encouraging – it’s like having a team of cheerleaders on your side each week.

"I was apprehensive at first, but I quickly realized that the members of the group were always there to encourage and inspire you to reach your goals. I plan my week around the weekly group meeting as I know in my heart this is where I’m meant to be at this point in my life.

"We have so much fun in our group sessions. Slimming World also support Cancer Research UK’s Race for life, which is just round the corner, we have another opportunity as a group to get active and raise even more money for the charity. I can’t wait”

Grangemouth member Rhonda Curle has dropped four dress sizes and has lost four stones so far. Alongside this, Rhonda also made changes to her activity levels and says Slimming World’s physical activity support programme played a key role in helping her to move more and more often.

She said: “I started by walking and built it up from there. By starting small I was able to gradually increase my fitness levels without feeling overwhelmed, and now activity is a natural part of my day-to-day life. I’m working towards my Gold Body Magic Award just now.

"I love using the weighted Hula Hoop and I’ve just bought an ab wheel to start toning my tummy area. Getting active and losing weight has really helped reduce the pain I had in my joints and my sleep quality is much better now too."

Slimming World Consultants in the area are so proud of their members for the remarkable amount of weight they’ve lost, and that they are now supporting the charity with this event.

Team developer Jenni Lapsley said: “It’s always a pleasure to see how members get behind The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw when it comes around. Lisa and Rhonda are proof that with a focused mindset, motivation, commitment and a great support system, it’s possible to reach a weight or clothes size you want to be for good.

"We’re all extremely proud of all our members and it makes us so happy to see them confident as they commit to donating their larger clothes knowing that they’ll never need to see them again because they’ve made lasting changes.”

Slimming World in Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa have groups running Monday to Saturday. Find your nearest group at https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/what-happens-in-group

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the aim of the event is also to raise awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer. Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK - causing more than one in 20 cancer cases.

Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £25 million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.

For further information please contact Jenni Lapsley on 07842 676133, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.

1 . Contributed Slimming World members Lisa (left) and Rhonda (right) who have lost 8.5 stones between them since last July Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Consultants Rachel, Peter, Jenni and Steph who run groups in Cowie, Grangemouth and Polmont Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed A sea of over 300 donations from members of Lisa's group in Falkirk, Gordons groups in Maddiston and Laurieston and Claire's groups in Larbert and Polmont Photo: Submitted Photo Sales