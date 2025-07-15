Six Falkirk district businesses recognised at Scottish Salon Awards 2025

Six Falkirk district businesses have been recognised at the first ever Scottish Salon Awards.

After the success of other hair and beauty awards Oceanic Awards has delivered across the UK and Ireland, the team this year extended their events to celebrate the best salons from across Scotland.

The Scottish Salon Awards took place in Glasgow at the end of last month and acknowledged the hard work, dedication, creativity and customer service of the talented individuals and businesses in the industry.

The awards honoured the salons that through their consistently exceptional work have inspired loyalty from their customers.

Among the local winners at the awards were Falkirk’s Lime Salon Group who were named Hair Salon of the Year, while October Hair and Beauty, based in the town’s Bank Street, received the Colour Salon Experience of the Year award.

The award for Hair and Beauty Salon Stylists of the Year went to LK Glam in Stenhousemuir.

Mona Aesthetics Studio in Ladysmill was named Aesthetic Salon of the Year.

Although missing out on the top prize, two local businesses were recognised for Outstanding Achievement – Cloud Nine Beauty in the Beauty Salon Beautician of the Year category and Beautiful and Bronzed in the Tanning Salon of the Year category.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the Scottish Salon Awards said: “We’re excited to be able to expand our award offering providing further opportunities to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and innovation of talented individuals and businesses in the industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishment.”