Six Falkirk district businesses named as finalists in the Food Awards Scotland 2024

Six Falkirk district eateries have been shortlisted in the Food Awards Scotland 2024.

For over a decade the awards have been an annual celebration of Scotland’s food scene, honouring the top culinary destinations while recognising the hard work and efforts of those committed to always providing the country with the freshest of products and amazing delights.

The local businesses in the running for the awards, which will be presented at a ceremony on August 26, are Moon Light Kitchen in Manor Street for the Best Indian Establishment; Chianti Falkirk at East Beancross Farm for Best Italian Establishment; The Lobster Pot in Blackness for Best Seafood Establishment and The Cotton House in Bonnybridge for Best Asian Fusion Restaurant of the Year.

Two local ice cream outlets – McMoos in Bo’ness and The Milk Barn between Shieldhill and Glen Village – have also been shortlisted for Dessert Outlet of the Year.

The awards showcase the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafes and bistros.

A spokesperson for the 10th Food Awards Scotland 2024, said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process. This is another amazing opportunity to showcase the absolute best of the food scene in Scotland.

“These awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.

“We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them finalists the best of luck.”