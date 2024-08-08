Six Falkirk district businesses among winners at Scotland's Business Awards for Falkirk and Stirling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six Falkirk district businesses are celebrating after being named best in the area at an awards ceremony this week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s Business Awards hosted their annual Falkirk and Stirling regional awards at the Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling on Sunday. The awards celebrate the best of business in the region.

Among the winners on the night were a number of local businesses covering a wide range of categories. Following the regional awards the category winners will now go on to compete against other regional winners later this year in a bid to become the national winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Allotment Cafe in the Howgate Shopping Centre added another title to last year’s award for Best Eatery, this year taking home the Best Cafe of the Year prize.

The Allotment Cafe in the Howgate and Mexican TexMex on Grahams Road were among the local winners at the awards.

In a post on social media, owner Erdal Ozer, said: “It has been an amazing year. Our business is growing everyday and we create so many memories with loved ones every visit to the cafe each day.”

Mexican TexMex on the town’s Grahams Road was named Best Restaurant of the Year.

It’s Facebook post said: “We couldn’t be more proud...We would like to thank all our loyal customers and the rest of our team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t just the eateries bringing home the awards, there were awards for local businesses in the hair and beauty industry too.

AshleighShirraHair (ASH) Salon in Cockburn Street won Best Hair Salon.

A post on the salon’s Facebook page said: “Absolutely over the moon that our amazing and incredibly hard working team have won the ‘best hair salon’ award at the Stirling & Falkirk business awards, for the second time! Everyone at Ash Salon goes above and beyond for each other and their lovely clients. Super proud of the team they really are the best and truly deserve this award. Thanks to all of our beautiful clients for voting, your custom means the world to us.”

There were two awards for Serenity Hair and Beauty – Best Beauty Salon and Best Nail Technician for Pretty Please Nails by Arlene who works from within the salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk-based ST Therapies won Best Health and Fitness Business at the awards ceremony.

Having won Best New Business at the same awards in 2023, Dog Grooming Co in Carronshore was awarded Best Pet Grooming Business this year.

In a post on Facebook, owner Victoria Gardiner, said: “Thank you so much to all our wonderful clients and fur balls who voted for us and to Zoe and Carisse for the love and care they give every day to the ones that matter most and our reason for doing this our beautiful furry friends.

“We are so blessed to spend time with so many beautiful fur girls and fur boys, thank you so much for allowing us to do a job we absolutely love.”