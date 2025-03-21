Shut for good? Mystery surrounds closure of Falkirk area buffet restaurant
Customers fear a restaurant which has been closed for most of 2025 so far is now shut for good.
The Yang Sing Chinese Buffet, in Union Street, Camelon is currently closed, with all the shutters in place, and has been like this for a number of weeks.
One concerned regular said: “I thought it might have been closed for Chinese New Year, but not for this long.”
Falkirk Council confirmed this week the premises had not been closed due to any orders or prohibitions from the local authority.
