Shortlist for seven Falkirk area businesses at the Spice Awards 2025
They have been named as finalists in the Spice Awards 2025 – recognising the very best of Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Nepalese cuisine.
In the last seven years, the awards have gone from focusing mainly on Indian food to honouring dishes, chefs, restaurants and takeaways representing more of Asia’s cultures and cuisines.
SWAD – The Indian Kitchen in Bainsford is the local business in the running for the most awards. The venue, previously Masala Rams, has been shortlisted in the Best Newcomer; Best Customer Service and Best Indian Restaurant (Central) categories.
Other local businesses hoping to win on the night are Moonlight Kitchen for Best Chef; Tea House, Larbert for Best Chinese Restaurant; Mount View, Laurieston for Best Nepalese Restaurant and Indian Cottage, Bonnybridge for Best Indian Takeaway.
Also in the running for Best Indian Restaurant (Central) alongside SWAD – The Indian Kitchen are Falkirk’s Sanam Tandoori and Mango in Bonnybridge.
This year’s winners will be announced at the ceremony in Glasgow on September 1 hosted by comedian Des Clarke.
Having reached the shortlist after being voted for by members of the public, the winners will be decided following a visit from a panel of judges.
And on the night, a live cook off event will determine the winner of the Curry Championship.
Warren Paul, awards director, said: “We are incredibly proud of the passion the Spice Awards inspire across the whole of Scotland – the number of entries and votes this year was crazy, way beyond expectations.
“It’s really rewarding to see how the appreciation for what we are trying to do in shining a light on these wonderful cuisines.
“These awards are growing every year and different ideas, cultures and talents are being recognised from across the Asian continent, as we celebrate the massive impact on Scotland.
“Thank you to everyone who has nominated or voted and good luck to all our finalists – this is already a big achievement as the volume of entries was staggering.
“The voting element has now concluded and our expert judging panel will get to work on each and every finalist to ensure our awards are always the recommendation and guide the public can really trust.
“This truly is a celebration of some of the best food on the planet – we are very lucky to have such a rich and diverse culture in Scotland’s hospitality scene.”
