Short staffed Falkirk butcher has fears over New Year steak pies

Company director Gordon Allan admitted Malcolm Allan, based in Central Park Avenue, Larbert, was having issues with staffing issues at the moment and this was having an effect on production of the New Year staple.

He said: “Customer should buy their steak pies early this year as we won’t be able to make as many due to lack of staff.”

While staffing issues and quantity of products might be a worry, there’s no such concerns about the quality of the food being created, as Mr Allan confirmed Malcolm Allan had – according to a recent Kantar media report – moved back up to Scotland’s third favourite food brand.

Malcolm Allan director Gordon Allan has warned people to get their New Year's steak pie order in as soon as possible

And both the company’s factories have received a double A grade from the British Retail Consortium.

"That’s pretty good,” said Mr Allan. “We got that last week.”

Malcolm Allan has manufactured quality Scottish meat products since 1954 and the company has grown over the years to employ 140 people.

Back in July the butcher had a record breaking week to produce 161,000 burgers to keep up with BBQ-inspired demand.

At the time Mr Allan said: “We were producing 30,000 burgers a day last week and that totalled 161,000 which is a mind blowing figure. That’s the population of Falkirk.

"We could have fed one burger to everyone in the Falkirk area.

"It says a lot for our staff that we can actually turn it on like this when we need to.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.