Shipping business expands presence at Grangemouth office park

Inchcape Shipping Services is a long-established global provider of port agency and marine services and has been an occupier at the Earls Court development 2018. Following a period of growth, the firm has now moved into a larger first floor office in Building 8 at the site.

Earls Court is located on the wider Earls Gate Business Park, some three miles to the east of Falkirk town centre.

Andrew Hogg, country manager, UK, at Inchcape Shipping Services, said: “Over the last few years as a result of increased business opportunities and developing market requirements, Inchcape Shipping Services has grown its north Europe regional operations centre and Scottish port agency team in Grangemouth from two to ten in order to better service its customers’ needs.

“The team needed a larger office space with a breakout area, meeting room and facilities to create a more positive working environment, which it has found at Earls Court.”

Regional property manager at Whittle Jones Scotland, Anne Maclaren, said “We are delighted that we have been able to facilitate the growth plans of Inchcape Shipping Services by providing the additional space to expand their business operations. Earls Court is home to a diverse range of businesses, benefiting from its excellent location close to the M9 motorway.”

Whittle Jones is the managing agent acting on behalf of property developer Northern Trust Company.

Earls Court provides more than 25,000 square feet of office space arranged in four separate blocks with nine individual buildings offering a range of self-contained office suites from just 373 sq ft.

Northern Trust is also behind the Turnhouse Court industrial estate in Newbridge, on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Last month, it emerged that a vehicle parts business had taken space at Turnhouse Court as part of its expansion plans. Allied Parts said the opening of the new Distrigo Relay site had led to the recruitment of additional staff.