Sharing the love: Falkirk town centre's Most Loved Businesses revealed
Falkirk Delivers invited people to vote for their most loved businesses within the town centre as part of its latest campaign to share the love and highlight and promote the range of businesses available.
Members of the public had until Saturday to vote for their business of choice and the winners were announced on Wednesday – Valentine’s Day.
When entries closed at the weekend there were nominations for more than 140 businesses, and the campaign had a social media reach of over 150,000.
Organisers Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District, said the level of nominations was “a clear indication of the vibrant and diverse business community we have in Falkirk” and the public’s engagement was “truly phenomenal” and showcased “the strong community spirit we have in our town”.
It had been intended for there to be one winner, but given the overwhelming number of votes and the diversity of businesses nominated Falkirk Delivers decided to make a change to the award’s format.
Deborah Taylor, chair of the board, said: “We realised that the range of services offered by our nominees was so broad that it deserved to be recognised across different categories. Therefore we have divided the overall top ten businesses into four distinct categories – Retail, Health & Fitness, Charity and Service.”
The top ten businesses, voted for by the public, in alphabetical order were Amitie Hair, Brian Hurren Music Academy, Engine Room, Girl PWR, Lyn’s Small Animal Rehoming, Rod Smith Hairdressing, Salon Sisters, Scarlet Ribbons, Serenity Hair and Beauty and Sisters Boutique.
Provost Robert Bissett presented the awards to the winning businesses this week. He said: “This award is about more than just winning; it’s about sharing some love around our town centre this Valentine’s season. And I must say, it has done just that.
"The engagement and positive conversations about our town on social media have been nothing short of brilliant.”
The winners in each of the four categories were Charity – Lyn’s Small Animal Rehoming; Retail – Sisters Boutique; Health and Fitness – Girl PWR and Service – Salon Sisters.