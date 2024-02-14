Sharing the love: Falkirk town centre's Most Loved Businesses revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Delivers invited people to vote for their most loved businesses within the town centre as part of its latest campaign to share the love and highlight and promote the range of businesses available.

Members of the public had until Saturday to vote for their business of choice and the winners were announced on Wednesday – Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When entries closed at the weekend there were nominations for more than 140 businesses, and the campaign had a social media reach of over 150,000.

The winners in the four categories received their awards from Provost Robert Bissett and Deborah Taylor, chairperson of Falkirk Delivers Board. From left, Chloe Mckenzie, GIRL PWR Studios; Paige Hogg, Stephanie Chisholm and Zoe McBride, Salon Sisters; Deborah Taylor; Provost Robert Bissett; Lauren Brown, Sisters Boutique; Jennifer McCann and Sarah Cunningham, Lyn's Small Animal Rehoming Services and Alex Blair, social media manager Falkirk Delivers. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Organisers Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District, said the level of nominations was “a clear indication of the vibrant and diverse business community we have in Falkirk” and the public’s engagement was “truly phenomenal” and showcased “the strong community spirit we have in our town”.

It had been intended for there to be one winner, but given the overwhelming number of votes and the diversity of businesses nominated Falkirk Delivers decided to make a change to the award’s format.

Deborah Taylor, chair of the board, said: “We realised that the range of services offered by our nominees was so broad that it deserved to be recognised across different categories. Therefore we have divided the overall top ten businesses into four distinct categories – Retail, Health & Fitness, Charity and Service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top ten businesses, voted for by the public, in alphabetical order were Amitie Hair, Brian Hurren Music Academy, Engine Room, Girl PWR, Lyn’s Small Animal Rehoming, Rod Smith Hairdressing, Salon Sisters, Scarlet Ribbons, Serenity Hair and Beauty and Sisters Boutique.

Representatives from the top 10 businesses voted for by members of the public as their most loved businesses within the town centre. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Provost Robert Bissett presented the awards to the winning businesses this week. He said: “This award is about more than just winning; it’s about sharing some love around our town centre this Valentine’s season. And I must say, it has done just that.

"The engagement and positive conversations about our town on social media have been nothing short of brilliant.”