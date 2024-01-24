Share the love: Search is on for the 'Most Loved Business' in Falkirk town centre
In a heartfelt move to honour the businesses that define our community, Falkirk Delivers has launched its latest campaign and is inviting everyone to participate in selecting their most loved town centre business.
A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers said: “This can be any business in Falkirk Town Centre from hairdressers to cafes, dentists to lawyers and everything in between.
"Let’s spread the love for our town this Valentine’s.”
And it couldn’t be simpler to spread the love, just vote for your ‘most loved’ business by submitting the online voting form here.
The business with the most votes will be crowned ‘Most Loved Business in Falkirk Town Centre 2024’.
The spokesperson added: “Voting is open until February 10 and we’ll be revealing the winner on Valentine’s Day to spread some extra love and positivity in the town.”
The vote is open to all businesses as long as they are in Falkirk town centre. One vote per person.
The campaign is the latest initiative by the Falkirk Delivers business improvement district to highlight and promote the range of businesses available in Falkirk town centre.