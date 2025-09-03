SGN announce successful 'live trial' of Grangemouth hydrogen pipeline

Energy company SGN has successfully completed a pioneering project in Scotland which it says demonstrates the UK gas network can be repurposed to transport hydrogen.

The LTS Futures live trial proved the same infrastructure which delivers energy to millions of households and businesses today can also play a bigger role in cutting carbon emissions in the future, marking a major milestone in the journey to net zero.

The project focused on the UK’s high-pressure Local Transmission System (LTS) – an 11,600km pipeline network that brings gas from the national system to homes, businesses and industries in local communities.

It aimed to answer a key question, can the same techniques that are used to maintain and operate natural gas networks today, be used on live hydrogen pipelines in the future?

In a UK first, a representative 30km stretch of the LTS pipeline, which runs between Granton, near Edinburgh, and Grangemouth, was safely repurposed to carry hydrogen.

LTS Futures will now create a blueprint for repurposing the entire LTS to hydrogen, which could help create regional hydrogen hubs, support industrial clusters, and potentially provide a pathway for a wider transition to low-carbon hydrogen.

As a critical part of the UK’s gas infrastructure, the successful conversion of the LTS to hydrogen would mean a low-disruption, resilient backbone for our net zero

energy system.

Tony Green, SGN chief strategy and regulation officer, said: “This landmark project is a major milestone for SGN and the wider energy sector, showing that the

UK’s gas infrastructure can be repurposed for a net zero future.

“It demonstrates both infrastructure and workforce readiness for hydrogen, with our skilled engineers gaining vital experience through the live trial. Collaboration has been crucial, and working closely with Ineos and other partners has turned a complex concept into a success.

“The gas network remains vital, meeting 40 per cent of primary energy demand and powering key industries. We are already on the journey towards decarbonised gas by increasing the amount of green gas, such as biomethane, in the network.

"Hydrogen presents a further opportunity to deliver low-carbon energy solutions, and this project is an important step in demonstrating that the LTS network can support hydrogen playing a key role in the UK’s future energy mix.”

