Sewage and solar power: Scottish Water plans for renewable energy in Bo'ness
Scottish Water lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on May 15, which was subsequently validated on Monday, May 19, looking for permission to install a “solar PV array” at the Kinneil Kerse sewage purification works, in Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness.
According to the online planning documents, the proposed PV installation works, if they receive planning permission, will commence on site in September or October and will last for an “expected duration” of three to four 4 months.
The documents stated: “In line with the Scottish Government’s ambitions to move towards a Low Carbon Economy, Scottish Water is currently undertaking a review of all assets to identify those that can accommodate renewable energy technologies.
"Kinneil Kerse Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) has been identified as a good site to host solar photo-voltaic (PV) installation.”
