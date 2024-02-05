Seven Falkirk businesses among finalists at The Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards which celebrate the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland are now in their third year.

They aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences to customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local finalists this year include Christie’s Scottish Tapas in Manor Street which is in the running for Scottish Restaurant of the Year and Giulio’s Fish and Chips in Williamson Street for Fish and Chip Shop Restaurant of the Year.

The Falkirk district businesses on the shortlist at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024.

Gambero Rosso in Burnbank Road is on the shortlist for Italian Restaurant of the Year, while Bainsford’s Masala Rams is a finalist in the Indian Restaurant of the Year category.

In the Thai Restaurant of the Year category, East Bridge Street’s Erawan Thai Restaurant is hoping to bring home the prize, while Mexican Tex Mex Bar and Grill in the town’s Grahams Road is in the running for Mexican Restaurant of the Year.

Streats Kitchen, also in Grahams Road, is on the shortlist for Street Food Restaurant of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 18.