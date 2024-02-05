Seven Falkirk businesses among finalists at The Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024
The awards which celebrate the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland are now in their third year.
They aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences to customers.
The local finalists this year include Christie’s Scottish Tapas in Manor Street which is in the running for Scottish Restaurant of the Year and Giulio’s Fish and Chips in Williamson Street for Fish and Chip Shop Restaurant of the Year.
Gambero Rosso in Burnbank Road is on the shortlist for Italian Restaurant of the Year, while Bainsford’s Masala Rams is a finalist in the Indian Restaurant of the Year category.
In the Thai Restaurant of the Year category, East Bridge Street’s Erawan Thai Restaurant is hoping to bring home the prize, while Mexican Tex Mex Bar and Grill in the town’s Grahams Road is in the running for Mexican Restaurant of the Year.
Streats Kitchen, also in Grahams Road, is on the shortlist for Street Food Restaurant of the Year.
This year’s winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 18.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024 said: “The Scottish Restaurant Awards are an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in Scottish dining. We are thrilled to have such a strong mix of talent nominated for this year’s awards and we want to wish all of our finalists the best of luck.”