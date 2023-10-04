Seven days of Ineos flaring set to light up the night sky in Grangemouth
The familiar sights and sounds of Ineos flaring will greet Grangemouth residents for the rest of the week and beyond.
An Ineos spokesperson said: “There are ongoing low levels of flaring from one of our flare stacks on the south side of the site. We are undertaking a piece of scheduled work on the plant that has resulted in the use of the flare system.
"The flaring may continue for up to seven days. We anticipate the flare will remain at its current low level during this period.”