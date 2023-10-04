News you can trust since 1845
Seven days of Ineos flaring set to light up the night sky in Grangemouth

The familiar sights and sounds of Ineos flaring will greet Grangemouth residents for the rest of the week and beyond.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:10 BST
An Ineos spokesperson said: “There are ongoing low levels of flaring from one of our flare stacks on the south side of the site. We are undertaking a piece of scheduled work on the plant that has resulted in the use of the flare system.

"The flaring may continue for up to seven days. We anticipate the flare will remain at its current low level during this period.”

