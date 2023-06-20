News you can trust since 1845
Setback for Larbert hotel's bid to keep its marquee

A firm was looking for permission from Falkirk Council to keep a marquee on the grounds of its hotel in Larbert.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST

Glenbervie Mansions Ltd lodged a retrospective application – meaning the facility is already in place – to install a marquee at Glenbervie House, in Torwood, Larbert on March 29 this year.

On Monday, June 19, the applicant withdrew the proposal.

Back in May last year Steven McLeod’s was granted retrospective permission to construct a holiday lodge at the same location.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (PIcture: Michael Gillen)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (PIcture: Michael Gillen)
