September's Falkirk Producers Market offers town centre visitors fresh produce and craft goods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the start of a new month comes the opportunity to pick up some treats at the Falkirk Producers Market.

Stalls selling fresh produce and craft goods will line the High Street on Saturday for the September market.

The market, which runs on the first Saturday of each month, is a great way of supporting local and independent businesses, as well as purchasing fresh, quality produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those traders attending will be Akingly Creative, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, Jaspy Enterprises, Moment in Frame, Bake It Easy, Unity Paws, Well Now Health & Wellbeing, The Plant Stall, Purdies Craftworks, Bertos Brownies, Re-Wax, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Arbroath Fisheries, Sconie Naw, The Heebie Jeebie Shop, Jakesstreetfood, Bellissimo Vino, Just Baked, Cartel Mexican Street Food, Dream Magic Superfood Powders, EnchantScents, Simply Organix, The Wild Nettle Co and Nakey Bakey Co.

Eva Tzatziki's homemade Greek food is among the traders who will be at this month's market on Saturday. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

Two new traders at the market this month are The Crumbleologist – Scotland’s first crumble bar offering warm, sweet and savoury crumbles; and Mauritius Delicious who will have a mix of Bubble Tea, marshmallows, Chai Tea, Shawarma and some Mauritian food.

Volunteers from the Cancer Research shop on Vicar Street will also be there this month.

September’s market runs on the High Street from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 7.