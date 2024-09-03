September's Falkirk Producers Market offers town centre visitors fresh produce and craft goods
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stalls selling fresh produce and craft goods will line the High Street on Saturday for the September market.
The market, which runs on the first Saturday of each month, is a great way of supporting local and independent businesses, as well as purchasing fresh, quality produce.
Among those traders attending will be Akingly Creative, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, Jaspy Enterprises, Moment in Frame, Bake It Easy, Unity Paws, Well Now Health & Wellbeing, The Plant Stall, Purdies Craftworks, Bertos Brownies, Re-Wax, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Arbroath Fisheries, Sconie Naw, The Heebie Jeebie Shop, Jakesstreetfood, Bellissimo Vino, Just Baked, Cartel Mexican Street Food, Dream Magic Superfood Powders, EnchantScents, Simply Organix, The Wild Nettle Co and Nakey Bakey Co.
Two new traders at the market this month are The Crumbleologist – Scotland’s first crumble bar offering warm, sweet and savoury crumbles; and Mauritius Delicious who will have a mix of Bubble Tea, marshmallows, Chai Tea, Shawarma and some Mauritian food.
Volunteers from the Cancer Research shop on Vicar Street will also be there this month.
September’s market runs on the High Street from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 7.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.