Security team at Falkirk shopping centre wins award for crime-fighting efforts

Graham Cairns, from the Howgate collected the award at the RAC conference from Maxine Fraser, managing director of RAC and Stephanie Karté, national operations manager of RAC. (Pic: Tommy Hamilton)

The security team at Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre were presented with a top award at the recent Retailers Against Crime (RAC) conference.

The local team received the Outstanding Support and Contribution Award in recognition of their dedication to preventing crime and maintaining safety in Falkirk’s town centre.

The success of the Howgate team has been bolstered by the Retailers Against Crime app, which is fully funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund awarded by Falkirk Council.

The app allows local businesses to share real-time alerts and information on criminal activities, helping retailers work together to combat anti-social behaviour.

Chandra Pollock, centre manager at The Howgate explained: “The RAC app has been an invaluable tool for our security team. It enables quick and efficient communication between businesses, allowing us to prevent crimes before they escalate.

“We are honoured to receive this award, which is a reflection of the strong collaboration between the Howgate and our fellow Falkirk businesses.”

Retailers Against Crime is a national retail crime partnership which was established in 1997 with the aim of detecting and preventing crime by sharing information on local and travelling offenders.

Stephanie Karté, national operations manager from RAC, said: “RAC were delighted to present this award to The Howgate. Their contribution has been invaluable in providing their fellow businesses with the vital intelligence they require to combat issues including retail crime and anti-social behaviour impacting Falkirk town centre.”

Asda also received an award for their outstanding support and contribution which they provide to RAC across the UK at the conference in Glasgow.

Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers, praised the business community’s commitment to working together. She said: “This initiative has brought our business community closer. By providing this platform, we are helping retailers support each other and create a safer environment for shoppers.

"The more businesses that sign up, the stronger our town centre becomes.”

The BID is encouraging businesses throughout the district to sign up for the app, which is free to all retailers. Any interested businesses can sign up through the Falkirk Delivers website or by calling 01324 611293.