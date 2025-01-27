Second planning application points to new takeaway for Falkirk town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second change of use request in a matter of months for an existing business premises seems to indicate tasty treats are on the way for customers who walk up Cow Wynd – whether they are sold from a cafe or a “hot food takeaway”.

An applicant, listed online as Design Consultant, is looking for permission to change the use of the premises at 28 Cow Wynd, Falkirk, from Class 1A category – shops, financial and professionals services – to a hot food takeaway.

An application was lodged with Falkirk Council on Monday, January 25 and subsequently validated on Thursday, January 23.

This follows on from a similar application, also lodged be “Design Consultant”, on October 29 to alter and change the use of the premises at 28 Cow Wynd from a Class 1A shop to a Class 3 Food and Drink designation.

Class 3 uses include restaurants, cafes and "establishments where food and drink is consumed on the premises".