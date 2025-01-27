Second planning application points to new takeaway for Falkirk town centre
An applicant, listed online as Design Consultant, is looking for permission to change the use of the premises at 28 Cow Wynd, Falkirk, from Class 1A category – shops, financial and professionals services – to a hot food takeaway.
An application was lodged with Falkirk Council on Monday, January 25 and subsequently validated on Thursday, January 23.
This follows on from a similar application, also lodged be “Design Consultant”, on October 29 to alter and change the use of the premises at 28 Cow Wynd from a Class 1A shop to a Class 3 Food and Drink designation.
Class 3 uses include restaurants, cafes and "establishments where food and drink is consumed on the premises".
