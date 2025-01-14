Search is on for Falkirk town centre's Most Loved Businesses 2025
Following the success of their campaign last year, Falkirk Delivers has once again launched the competition to honour the businesses that define our community.
And everyone is invited to get involved again this year and have their say on their most loved town centre business.
It’s a great opportunity for people to share the love of their favourite businesses, highlighting and promoting the range of businesses available across the town centre.
It couldn’t be simpler to spread the love, just vote for your ‘most loved’ business by submitting the online voting form here.
There will be four categories to vote in this year – Retail, Health & Fitness, Charity and Service.
The businesses with the most votes in each category will be crowned the Most Loved for 2025.
Last year’s competition saw nominations for more than 140 businesses, and the campaign had a social media reach of over 150,000.
Instead of the initial plan for there to be one winner, the overwhelming number of votes received and the diversity of the businesses nominated meant four awards were given covering different categories.
Last year’s winners were Charity – Lyn’s Small Animal Rehoming; Retail – Sisters Boutique; Health and Fitness – Girl PWR and Service – Salon Sisters.
Others in the top ten included Amitie Hair, Brian Hurren Music Academy, Engine Room, Rod Smith Hairdressing, Scarlet Ribbons and Serenity Hair.
But who will be at the top this year? That’s up to you. Organisers Falkirk Delivers are hoping the public will once again show their support for local businesses.
A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers, said: “Whether it’s your go-to café, that boutique with the perfect finds, a charity making a difference, or the health and fitness hub that keeps you motivated – now’s the time to let them know how much they mean to you.
“Let’s make 2025 a year to celebrate and support all the amazing independent businesses that make Falkirk unique.”
Voting is open until February 13 with the winners revealed on Valentine’s Day to spread some extra love and positivity in the town.
The vote is open to all businesses in Falkirk town centre. One vote per person.
From all the voters, one lucky person will be chosen at random to win a £50 voucher for a Falkirk Town Centre business of their choice.
The campaign is the latest initiative by the Falkirk Delivers business improvement district to highlight and promote the range of businesses available in Falkirk town centre.
