Search is on for Falkirk town centre's Most Loved Businesses 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s that time of the year when Valentines Day is approaching and once again the search is on to find Falkirk’s ‘Most Loved Town Centre Businesses’.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of their campaign last year, Falkirk Delivers has once again launched the competition to honour the businesses that define our community.

And everyone is invited to get involved again this year and have their say on their most loved town centre business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a great opportunity for people to share the love of their favourite businesses, highlighting and promoting the range of businesses available across the town centre.

Last year's winners receive their awards from Provost Robert Bissett and Deborah Taylor, chairperson of Falkirk Delivers Board. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It couldn’t be simpler to spread the love, just vote for your ‘most loved’ business by submitting the online voting form here.

There will be four categories to vote in this year – Retail, Health & Fitness, Charity and Service.

The businesses with the most votes in each category will be crowned the Most Loved for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s competition saw nominations for more than 140 businesses, and the campaign had a social media reach of over 150,000.

Instead of the initial plan for there to be one winner, the overwhelming number of votes received and the diversity of the businesses nominated meant four awards were given covering different categories.

Last year’s winners were Charity – Lyn’s Small Animal Rehoming; Retail – Sisters Boutique; Health and Fitness – Girl PWR and Service – Salon Sisters.

Others in the top ten included Amitie Hair, Brian Hurren Music Academy, Engine Room, Rod Smith Hairdressing, Scarlet Ribbons and Serenity Hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who will be at the top this year? That’s up to you. Organisers Falkirk Delivers are hoping the public will once again show their support for local businesses.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers, said: “Whether it’s your go-to café, that boutique with the perfect finds, a charity making a difference, or the health and fitness hub that keeps you motivated – now’s the time to let them know how much they mean to you.

“Let’s make 2025 a year to celebrate and support all the amazing independent businesses that make Falkirk unique.”

Voting is open until February 13 with the winners revealed on Valentine’s Day to spread some extra love and positivity in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vote is open to all businesses in Falkirk town centre. One vote per person.

From all the voters, one lucky person will be chosen at random to win a £50 voucher for a Falkirk Town Centre business of their choice.

To find out more follow Falkirk Delivers on Facebook or Instagram.

The campaign is the latest initiative by the Falkirk Delivers business improvement district to highlight and promote the range of businesses available in Falkirk town centre.