Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards: Falkirk's MTA Hair Education win top award for hair industry trainers

A Falkirk-based provider of hair and barbering apprenticeship and training programmes has scooped a top industry award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MTA Hair Education has been named Scottish Training School of the Year at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards (SHABA).

The award recognises the school’s outstanding commitment to excellence in education and training within the hair and beauty industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Miller, the driving force behind MTA Hair Education in the town’s Meadow Street, accepted the award with his dedicated team at the awards ceremony last month.

Ross Miller and the MTA Hair Education team attended the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards to collect their award last month. (Pic: submitted)

The local training centre was up against strong competition from some of the most distinguished colleges and academies in Scotland.

The judging panel said MTA Hair Education stood out for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their passion for nurturing the next generation of hair and barbering professionals.

Ross Miller expressed his delight at winning the award and extended his gratitude to his outstanding team for their hard work and dedication. He said: “I am immensely proud of the incredible team at MTA Hair Education. This award is a testament to their dedication and expertise in shaping the future of our industry. We are grateful for the outstanding salons we have the privilege of working with, and we are excited about the bright future ahead as we continue to inspire and empower the next generation of hair and barbering professionals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MTA Hair Education has forged valuable partnerships with salons across Falkirk, Glasgow and Edinburgh, offering students unparalleled real-world experience. They strive to ensure every apprentice receives the highest level of education and support.