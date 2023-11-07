Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards: Falkirk's MTA Hair Education win top award for hair industry trainers
MTA Hair Education has been named Scottish Training School of the Year at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards (SHABA).
The award recognises the school’s outstanding commitment to excellence in education and training within the hair and beauty industry.
Ross Miller, the driving force behind MTA Hair Education in the town’s Meadow Street, accepted the award with his dedicated team at the awards ceremony last month.
The local training centre was up against strong competition from some of the most distinguished colleges and academies in Scotland.
The judging panel said MTA Hair Education stood out for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their passion for nurturing the next generation of hair and barbering professionals.
Ross Miller expressed his delight at winning the award and extended his gratitude to his outstanding team for their hard work and dedication. He said: “I am immensely proud of the incredible team at MTA Hair Education. This award is a testament to their dedication and expertise in shaping the future of our industry. We are grateful for the outstanding salons we have the privilege of working with, and we are excited about the bright future ahead as we continue to inspire and empower the next generation of hair and barbering professionals.”
MTA Hair Education has forged valuable partnerships with salons across Falkirk, Glasgow and Edinburgh, offering students unparalleled real-world experience. They strive to ensure every apprentice receives the highest level of education and support.
Ross added that the team look forward to building on the remarkable achievement and continuing to raise the bar in the field of hair and barbering education.