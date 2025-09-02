Scottish Enterprise's record breaking achievements celebrated at Grangemouth firm

Scottish Enterprise celebrated its part in delivering the highest ever level of planned international sales with a visit to Grangemouth and one of the companies it helped to grow and expand.

Thanks to ever present support from Scottish Enterprise, Scottish businesses reached an unprecedented £2.46 billion in planned international sales during 2024/25 – a 20 per cent increase on the previous year.

Scottish Enterprise, the country’s economic development agency, celebrated the ground-breaking achievement – which is detailed in its Annual Report and Accounts for 2024/25 – during a visit to international life sciences company Piramal Pharma Solutions in Grangemouth, a key Scotland-based exporter.

A global leader in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing and exports of life-saving medications worldwide from its state-of the-art facility in Grangemouth, Piramal officially opened an expansion of its existing site – increasing capacity by 80 per cent – in December 2023, following grant support from Scottish Enterprise.

The company achieved £85 million in international sales during the 2024/25 financial year.

Scottish Enterprise met all of its performance targets for 2024/25 – with three areas exceeding the target range – during the first full year of its missions-based approach.

Its targeted strategy for delivering economic transformation saw activity focus on the three core growth areas of Accelerating the Energy Transition, Boosting Capital Investment and Scaling Innovation.

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie said: “This year we have achieved another impactful set of results, driven by our sharpened focus around three core missions – Accelerating the Energy Transition, Boosting Capital Investment, and Scaling Innovation.

“The fact that we have achieved this historic exporting high, despite challenging global economic conditions throughout the financial year, really highlights the ambition of Scotland’s business base, and the determination of our organisation to transform Scotland’s economy.

“Our track record shows we’ve consistently delivered for Scotland. Over the last five years we’ve supported the creation and safeguarding of around 90,000 jobs – leading to an estimated £1bn in income tax contributions – as well as generating more than £530m of our own income.

"Our visit to Piramal provides a fantastic opportunity to highlight the business ambition that exists in Scotland, and the types of companies turning this into impactful international growth for the Scottish economy.”

