Scottish Curry Awards: Three Falkirk faves make the finals

The trio are finalists in this year’s Scottish Curry Awards which recognise service and tasty food supplied by establishments in the industry.

For over a decade the awards have been paying tribute to the best in this sector of the hospitality industry.

Sanam Tandoori in Falkirk is a finalist in the Curry Restaraunt of the Year award for Central Scotland and are joined by Masala Ram’s in Bainsford, Falkirk.

The Sanam Tandoori is a finalist in the Central Scotland Currey Restaurant of the Year category

Masala Ram’s’ Sonia Salhotra is also a finalist in the Manager of the Year category.

Kismet in Bonnybridge has made the final of the Takeaway of the Year for Central Scotland, as well as making the shortlist for Outstanding Indian Takeaway of the Year.

Local restaurants and takeaways have regularly made the finals and picked up awards and this year is not exception. Now those shortlisted are hoping that they will be picking up trophies when the winners are announced at a ceremony in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel on June 13.

Kismet Indian takeaway is in the running for two awards

A spokesperson for the Scottish Curry Awards 2022 said: “We can’t wait to host the 14th Scottish Curry Awards following the massive success of last year’s events. Scotland’s general food industry is one of the most exciting and transformative in the UK, with curry continuing to play a key role in its evolution and innovation.

“Having seen some of the finalists, we’re more excited than ever to deliver these awards and want to wish them all the best of luck.”