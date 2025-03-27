Scottish Affairs Committee set to quiz Petroineos over future of Grangemouth refinery

The Scottish Affairs Committee will examine the future of the Grangemouth oil refinery as part of its inquiry into GB Energy and the net zero transition next month.

The evidence session is scheduled to take place in Westminster from 9.30am on Wednesday, April 2 and will be taking statements from Petroineos’ head of legal and external affairs Iain Hardie and Ineos director Colin Pritchard.

A committee spokesperson said: “The imminent closure of Scotland’s only oil refinery at the Grangemouth industrial complex, one of Scotland’s major manufacturing facilities, threatens the jobs of around 400 workers.

“This evidence session follows the publication of Project Willow, a feasibility study co-funded by the UK and Scottish governments to examine the viability of new sustainable opportunities at the Grangemouth refinery site.

The Scottish Affairs Committee will be holding an evidence session regarding the future of the Grangemouth refinery (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Carried out by consultancy EY, the study identified nine projects that could be developed with private sector investment. The committee will question the refinery operator Petroineos, shareholder INEOS, and one of Project Willow’s authors, on the study’s findings.”

