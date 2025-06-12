Scots law firm celebrates MoD honour as two women lead the charge in military legal support

Scottish law firm Scullion LAW has been recognised for going above and beyond for military families, earning a top UK award and producing some of the country’s standout champions of armed forces support.

Scullion LAW, which has offices in Glasgow, Hamilton, and Edinburgh, was awarded the prestigious Silver Award by the Ministry of Defence under its Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) for its outstanding work with veterans, reservists, and military families.

The firm’s dedication hasn’t stopped there, thanks in large part to two standout women at the helm of its military-focused efforts: Stephanie Grieve, who recently won the Military Values in Business Award at the 2025 Scottish Ex-Forces in Business Awards, and Judith Higson, Head of Family Law - instrumental in driving the firm's initiatives to support the armed forces community.

Judith shares: “It’s important to support our military personnel as the pressures and difficulties of a military lifestyle can be incredibly challenging for their families. We felt it was only right to help support military families in any way we can, and I am delighted that we have been able to do so over the last couple of years through the support of the Armed Forces Covenant and the Bronze and Silver awards.”

Brigadier Andy Muddiman, Stephanie Grieve, Associate Director Scullion LAW

The Silver Award, received in October 2024, is given to UK employers who go the extra mile to support those who serve or have served. Scullion LAW was recognised not only for its specialist Military Law services but for championing a military-friendly workplace, offering flexible working arrangements and a minimum of five days’ additional leave for reservists, helping employees balance their civilian and military responsibilities.

Much of the firm’s continued momentum stems from Stephanie Grieve, recently promoted to Associate Director, whose work supporting military clients has earned her many 5-star reviews. Showcasing how Scullion LAW’s internal culture not only supports military values but also fosters individual excellence.

Stephanie added: “Scullion LAW’s Military Law service has helped many armed forces personnel get the best legal advice possible, and it’s great to work for a company that not only provides this service but also creates a working environment that allows you to balance your civilian and military work side by side.”

Receiving the Silver Award was just the beginning. Scullion LAW continues to build on that foundation, with ongoing initiatives, legal support offerings, and internal policies that reflect its deep respect for the military community.

The ERS Silver Award winners are joined on the staircase of City of Glasgow College Riverside Campus by Brigadier Andy Muddiman

The firm offers Military Law services and expert legal support across Road Traffic Law, Criminal Defence, Family Law, Property Law, Wills and Powers of Attorney and Estate Planning. The firm ensures that military personnel and their families receive tailored, high-quality legal support across all areas of life.

Top-rated in Glasgow, Hamilton and Edinburgh on ReviewSolicitors, Scullion LAW continues to set the standard for legal excellence.