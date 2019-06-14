Scotmid in Bo’ness to trade from temporary premises while state-of-the-art new store is built

Bo’ness Scotmid will be demolishing its current store on Linlithgow Road in August to replace it with what they promise will be a state-of-the-art premises on the same site.

And the shop has been given permission to sell alcohol from temporary premises after promising security would be top priority.

While building work – which should take around a year – goes on, the shop will trade from a smaller, temporary building.

Members of Falkirk Council licensing board heard that the security measures would include a ‘smoke cloak’, which will fill the building with a dense fog that would be impossible to see through.

The premises will also be monitored by CCTV and a specialist security firm will be standing by.

A Scotmid Co-operative spokesperson said: “We’re extremely excited about delivering a new state-of-the-art store in Bo’ness by the summer of 2020 – serving the local community and making a difference to people’s everyday lives.

“Our plan is to continue trading throughout the whole process, so that’s why a temporary store will be installed alongside the existing store in the next couple of months. The existing store is then scheduled to be demolished at the end of August.

“The new store will utilise the latest energy efficient technologies to reduce its environmental impact with refrigeration pinpointed as a key priority in the remodelled store design.

“We will celebrate our 160-year anniversary in November and the new store in Bo’ness represents the future of Scotmid. We will keep the local community updated throughout the whole process.”