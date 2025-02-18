Scotland’s youngest MP champions fight against food waste in Parliament

Keenan Recycling has been recognised in the UK Parliament for its outstanding efforts in tackling food waste and reducing Falkirk’s carbon footprint. Euan Stainbank MP, Scotland’s youngest serving MP, has tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM) to celebrate the company’s achievements in sustainability and renewable energy generation.

The EDM, titled “Keenan Recycling Carbon Footprint Reduction,” acknowledges Keenan Recycling’s role in diverting over 2,250 tonnes of food waste from landfill since 2019. This waste is transformed into renewable energy through anaerobic digestion, producing electricity to power 250 homes annually. The motion commends Keenan Recycling for its leadership in sustainability and climate action.

Power of food waste recycling

Mr Stainbank emphasised the importance of sustainable food waste management, stating: “Anaerobic digestion is a powerful solution for recycling food waste into renewable energy, helping reduce landfill and making a significant positive impact on the environment. By converting food waste into biofuel, we cut methane emissions and support a cleaner, greener future.

Euan Stainbank, MP with Grant Keenan and Claire Keenan from Keenan Recycling

“But we must also focus on redistributing surplus food to those in need, ensuring nothing goes to waste. This sustainable approach not only protects the planet but also creates lasting benefits for communities everywhere.”

He continued, highlighting Keenan Recycling’s contributions: “Keenan Recycling’s efforts to divert over 2,250 tonnes of food waste from landfill and turn it into renewable energy are truly commendable. This innovative approach not only helps reduce Falkirk’s carbon footprint but also sets an inspiring example of how businesses can contribute to a greener future.”

“I am proud to have tabled this Early Day Motion in recognition of Keenan Recycling’s leadership in sustainability. Their work in generating electricity from food waste is a powerful demonstration of how we can tackle climate change while powering our communities with clean, renewable energy.”

The Early Day Motion has been posted on the UK Parliament website.

Grant Keenan, Managing Director of Keenan Recycling, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “We are proud of our association with Falkirk and the impact of food waste recycling via anaerobic digestion. It is an honour to have Euan Stainbank MP table this Early Day Motion in the UK Parliament, recognising our achievements in reducing Falkirk’s carbon footprint.”

Sustainable partnership: Keenan Recycling and Falkirk Council

Keenan Recycling’s collaboration with Falkirk Council has been instrumental in advancing the region’s sustainability goals. In 2019, following a competitive procurement process, Falkirk Council selected Keenan Recycling as its commercial food waste collection partner, aligning with the council’s commitment to environmental sustainability and compliance with the Waste (Scotland) Regulations 2012.

Keenan Recycling collects food waste from a range of commercial customers, including schools, community centres, restaurants, cafes, and places of worship. The service has now expanded to include food waste collections from communal flatted properties, further supporting Falkirk Council’s sustainability objectives. Read more about the Keenan Recycling and Falkirk Council partnership here.