Recruitment experts Smart Recruit Online, have uncovered the jobs Scots have been searching for the most over the last 12 months.

The figures show a large increase in the popularity of ‘gig economy’ jobs, such as cleaners and drivers, where a significant candidate shortage has led to salary inflations and a more competitive and incentivised market.

Coupled with the 2020 nationwide furlough scheme which left many out of work, these jobs may have very well seemed like the “easiest” to branch into with little training.

Here are the 10 most searched for jobs of 2021.

1. Driver With the recent high-profile driver shortage - and the increased reliance on deliveries over lockdown - it’s perhaps no surprise that ‘driver jobs’ is the top job searched both in Scotland and globally. In the UK, some HGV drivers earn up to £3,400 per month. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Cleaner The second most searched job in Scotland in 2021 was for cleaning roles. A shortage of cleaners has meant that there have been many vacancies coming up - with plenty of people trawling the internet looking for them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Teaching assistant Perhaps inspired by successful home schooling over the lockdown, many Scots have been researching getting a teaching assistant job. It was third most popular job search in 2021. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Electrician Being your own boss and flexible working hours are an attractive prospect post-lockdown. Both are possible for an electrician - the fourth most commonly searched job. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales