Salt shake up: Falkirk area superstores forced to remove items from shelves after plastic scare
Supermarket giant Tesco has removed items from sale after small pieces of plastic were discovered within the packaging.
By James Trimble
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 08:48 BST
According to the Food Standards Agency the packets of Tesco British Cooking Salt, pack size 1.5 grams with the batch code 3200, were removed because the possible presence of plastic makes them unsafe to eat.
Recall notices have been displayed at Falkirk area Tesco stores, explaining to customers why the product has been removed and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.