Salon and on: Another planning application lodged to create barbers in Bonnybridge garage

A hairdresser has chopped and changed her planning applications to see if she can “downsize her workload” and go part-time by converting her garage into a salon.

Vicky Munro lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 14 looking for permission to change the use of the outbuilding at 4 Ford Road, Bonnybridge, to create a hair salon.

According to the supporting statement contained within the online planning documents, Ms Munro is looking to “downsize her workload and reduce her business to a

part time small business” with an “existing out-building on her site”.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The statement added: “The site has ample car parking on site to accommodate the small business and the existing dwelling. The outbuilding, a former garage, was converted to form a study.

"These works obtained a completion certificate on the February 18, 2023. The outbuilding is fit for purpose with no further alterations necessary to accommodate the proposed barbers.

“Ms Munro has stated her proposed times and days of business. This confirms the part time nature of the business. Ms Munro also confirms she will be the sole employee, with only one customer at a time, confirming the small business nature of the proposal.

“Ms Munro confirms the proposal will only be used as a barbers and for no other business.”

She had lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 30 for a proposed certificate of lawful use to enable her to use the garage as a hair salon, but then withdrew that proposal on July 10.

