Salmonella scare: Falkirk area superstore forced to recall food product
A supermarket has been forced to remove one of its products from shelves because it may contain traces of Salmonella.
By James Trimble
Published 15th May 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:06 BST
Sainsbury’s, which has a branches in Denny and Linlithgow, has now recalled 200 gram packs of its Mexican Style Chilli Cheddar – with the best before dates of June 12, June 22 and June 30, 2023.
Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Sainsbury’s has display3ed point of sale notices in its stores selling this item, explaining why the product is being recalled.