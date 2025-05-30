Salad makers Bakkavor unveil multi-million pound investment at Bo'ness plant

After consulting with workers as to what they would like to see, Bakkavor has invested in a multi-million pound upgrade at its Bridgeness site on Carriden Industrial Estate.

Opened by Dave Selleck, managing director of Bakkavor Meals, the new colleague facilities feature a new canteen, wellbeing and rest areas, toilets and locker rooms.

The replace portable, prefabricated buildings which were previously used on the site.

There is also a new staff shop, which will offer heavily subsidised foods for all Bakkavor’s colleagues.

Around 95 per cent of the salads it produces are made for Marks & Spencer with many of the items classed as “food on the go”.

The firm said that as a growing business and the leading employer in the local community, Bakkavor takes the wellbeing of its staff seriously. In addition to create jobs in the community and supporting the career development of its colleagues, the business also invests in the wellbeing of its people.

Many colleagues at Bakkavor Salads in Bo’ness have won long-service awards to celebrate they loyalty and length of service – which is well above the industry average.

Kirk Connor, general manager at Bakkavor Salads in Bo’ness said: “We are very proud of our 1200-strong team here in Bo’ness. Together, we make millions of salad-based meals that are enjoyed by people nationwide.

"In addition to our ongoing investment in job creation and our award-winning apprenticeship programme, we also invest time and money to look after the wellbeing of our people.

"Our multi-million pound investment in our new block for colleagues is the latest step in our commitment to make Bakkavor a place where our colleagues are proud to work.”

