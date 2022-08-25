Royal Mail: Postal workers in Falkirk to walk out in series of four days of strike action
Falkirk postal workers will join colleagues nationwide in a strike over pay tomorrow (Friday, August 26).
Around 115,000 members of the Communication Workers Union – which represents Royal Mail Group workers – will be starting a series of national strikes.
This will be followed by further strike action on Wednesday, August 31, Thursday, September 8 and Friday, September 9.
The decision follows the union’s recent ballot for strike action over pay, which saw members vote by 97.6 per cent on a 77 per cent turnout to take action.
The union is demanding that Royal Mail Group make an adequate pay award that covers the current cost of living increases for our members.
Officials said management imposed a two per cent pay rise on employees, yet they were classified as key workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Royal Mail has said the CWU union had rejected a pay rise offer “worth up to 5.5 per cent” after three months of gruelling talks.
The union is demanding a rise to match up with the soaring rise of inflation as many people attempt to navigate through the current cost of living crisis.
CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “On Friday, we will see a tremendous outpouring of workers’ unity in villages, towns and cities across the country.
“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.
“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.
“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.
“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain."
CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said: "Our members worked miracles during the pandemic and know full well what they are worth.
"They are fighting for a no-strings, real-terms pay rise - something they are fully entitled to.
Royal Mail has said that on days when strike action is taking place, it will deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked24 parcels as possible, prioritising the delivery of Covid test kits and medical prescriptions.