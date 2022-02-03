Rosebank Whisky: Distillery company Ian Macleod appoints new manager

Malcolm Rennie, who has 35 years of distilling expertise, will be the new distillery manager.

He will use his vast experience, spanning the length and breadth of Scotland from Ayrshire to Islay, to oversee the production process. From the first trickle of a new make spirit through the stills, to cask selection and maturation, he will work with Ian Macleod Distillers’ group distillation manager Robbie Hughes and malt master John Glass.

Malcolm said: “Rosebank is an iconic distillery, so it is an absolute honour to be given the opportunity to help bring it back to life.

“The whisky is incredibly well-regarded in the industry because of its unique, and somewhat contradictory production process. The triple distillation gives you a light and fruity spirit, but then we run it through a worm-tub condenser which adds real body, texture and weight to the new-make.

“Beyond just the whisky, Rosebank represents the life and memories of the local Falkirk community. It’s a town with an intrinsic connection to the distillery – many of whom are reminded of the smells and sounds of whisky at the mere sight of the iconic chimney.”

While construction of the new distillery and visitor centre on the site in Camelon Road was held up by the pandemic it has now well underway.

The mash tun has now been installed along with the process tanks and mill and grist case.

In the next few weeks the three still will be delivered – a landmark moment for the revival of Rosebank Lowland Single Malt Whisky.

The stills have been crafted by expert coppersmiths, Forsyths, to the exact dimensions of those used on-site three decades ago, ensuring every step is taken to emulate the much-loved Lowland spirit of years gone by.

Malcolm added: “Our ambition is to recreate that unctuous, floral spirit that everyone remembers and loves. With limited stocks remaining from the 90s, there’s no doubt it will be a challenge, but we won’t stop until we get that perfect Rosebank balance correct.”

