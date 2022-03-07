Rosebank Whisky: Copper stills lowered into Falkirk distillery in painstaking operation

Built to the exact dimensions of the stills from the 1990s before the building was mothballed by its then owners, each still was carefully lifted into the air in two parts by a crane before being placed through the roof to its spot in the glass-fronted distillation room.

Rosebank Lowland Single Malt Whisky is being brought back to life by Ian Macleod Distillers who acquired the site in 2017 and unveiled ambitious plans for the distillery and a visitor centre.

To ensure they replicate the distinctive Rosebank style, they secured the original still blueprints from Abercrombie Coppersmiths when purchasing the distillery to replicate the distillation process from three decades ago.

Copper stills arrive to be installed in Rosebank Distillery

The blueprints were then passed to still-makers Forsyths, who went to great details to emulate the originals.

The stills have been meticulously crafted to the exact dimensions of those used on-site three decades ago, ensuring every step is taken to emulate that celebrated Lowland spirit of years gone by.

Rosebank’s much-loved signature style was created through a unique combination of triple distillation and worm-tub condensing. The former creates a lighter style of spirit, while the latter gives the liquid a rich thickness.

The top of one of the tree stills being lowered into the distillery building

Newly appointed distillery manager, Malcolm Rennie, who was on hand to greet the stills, said: “Triple distillation is a very important part in the somewhat nonsensical jigsaw puzzle that is the Rosebank spirit. It generally enhances the lighter, smoother and fruitier components of a spirit, and so is a vital first step in the ‘new’ Rosebank journey.”

Obtaining the original blueprints was imperative as the Rosebank stills are “quite different from your average still”, according to Mr Rennie.

He added: “The wash still in particular appears to have its traditional swan neck lopped off and capped and the lyne arm attached to the side of the neck, while the Spirit still is on the shorter dumpier side. All these variations

Almost there ... three stills were lowered into place after carefully being put through an opening in the roof.

in shape and size are what ultimately contribute further complexity to the Rosebank spirit.”

Already in place are process tanks, a mill, a grist case, and the mash tun.

The painstaking operation to lift the stills by crane saw Camelon Road down to single lane for much of Saturday.

Externally, the eye-catching new sloping, stepped roof has nestled around the distillery’s 108ft chimney - rejuvenating an icon of the Falkirk skyline and connecting Rosebank’s past with its future.

Copper stills are now in place in Rosebank Distillery

Despite the work being delayed by the pandemic, Rosebank distillery build is due to be completed by late summer 2022.

Rennie said: “Unlike traditional distilleries, Rosebank has a beautiful glass façade, so I’m delighted that passers-by will be able to drink in the beauty of these stills from street-level.”

Rosebank Distillery had been dormant for almost thirty years, having ceased production in 1993 when former owner UDV – now known as Diageo – mothballed the site and its neighbouring maltings were converted into the Beefeater restaurant.

