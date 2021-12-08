Rosebank Distillery: Huge progress to hit completion date by summer 2022

The ambitious project will transform the site into a working distillery with visitor centre and cafe.

And the company behind it says “significant progress” has been made after enduring months-long disruptions caused by the pandemic and a collapsed wall.

Falkirk’s iconic distillery has been a town landmark since the early 1800s, before closing down in 1993.

Whisky/gin firm Ian MacLeod Distillers bought the site in 2017 and have been planning the renovation of the ground since then.

In March they got permission to replace part of the building with a modern extension.

Malcolm Rennie, distillery manager, said: “Over the past couple of months, locals and passers-by will have noticed good progress with great efforts by all of the construction and process teams.

“A notable event was the arrival and lift into the building of some important items of production equipment.

“The building envelope is coming together with the fitting of curtain wall glazing to the still house and external cladding panels to the rest of the distillery building.

“Steelwork has been erected for the previously mentioned compounds. Various other important unseen works such as drainage continue in conjunction with utility services.”He added: “Overall, great progress has been made on site and everything is on track for having a completed distillery for late summer next year. Exciting times are ahead.”

Production equipment was lifted by crane into the building in October, marking a major milestone in the construction.

Also in place are process tanks, a mill, a grist case, and the mash tun - and process engineer contractors will be on site to install this equipment in the new year.

The next major landmark will be the stills arriving at the site in the new year.

Curtain wall glazing is currently being fitted to the still house with external cladding panels being placed on the rest of the distillery building.

Concurrently, the older existing buildings are seeing ongoing renovation works, with the visitor centre being built on schedule alongside further groundworks for the worm tub and tank compounds.

