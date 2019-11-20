Rokozy hits the sweet spot in Grangemouth

A couple are branching out from the wild world of rock music into the tasty territory of confectionary.

Colin and Suzy Campbell, who run Rockfiend Publications, normally cover events which involve amplifiers cranked up to 11, but their new venture – Rokozy – in Grangemouth’s busy Dundas Street is more about jars of granny sookers than guitar solos.

Colin, who hails from Linlithgow, said: “The name Rokozy is a mix and match between Rockfiend our music press business – and my name and Suzy’s name.”

The new shop is a bit of a mix and match too with jars upon jars of classic sweets being sold alongside gifts – including cuddly toys – at the front of the premises and, from the end of the month, a range of reasonably priced ladies and children’s clothing through the back of the store.

“We went on Facebook ank asked people what they wanted in the town,” said Colin. “They said Primark. We can’t afford to open a Primark, but we can sell a range of less expensive clothing.”

Colin and Suzy will also be holding a raffle over the coming weeks to give customers the chance to win a massive teddy bear.

Rokozy is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm.

Visit www.facebook.com/Rokozy for more information.