Retrospective plan: Beauty business hopes Falkirk planners like the look of its new salon

Russell Martin lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 24, which was validated on Monday, May 12, looking for permission to keep the beauty salon which had been constructed at 1 Haig Street, Grangemouth.

The decision on whether the facility will be allowed to remain in place will be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Earlier in the year another local business got ahead of itself when it created a beauty salon on a property without planning permission and had been biting its fingernails waiting to see if the local authority would allow it to stand.

Alan Webster lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 14 looking to construct a building for use as a beauty therapy salon at 219 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

That application was also retrospective – meaning the work has already been carried out on the development.

Thankfully, planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the facility to remain on March 21.

