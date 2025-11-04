Residents urged to attend consultation meeting for proposed Larbert data centre development

Concerned locals are looking for people to attend the next consultation event for the proposed

A public consultation event for the proposed Apatura 300 MW Data Centre near Glenbervie Business Park in Larbert is scheduled to take place between 3pm and 8pm on Thursday, November 27 at Glenbervie House and Country Estate.

The event, which offers an opportunity to view plans for the proposed data centre campus and speak with the Apatura team, follows an initial consultation held at the same location on October 28 and is part of the pre-application process for the development's planning application.

On it’s website, Apatura stated: “We are proposing a 300MW AI data centre campus designed to meet Scotland’s growing demand for secure, high-capacity digital services.

The consultation event for the Apatura development takes place later this month (Picture: submitted)

"Purpose-built to the highest technical, environmental, and safety standards, it will operate with exceptional reliability, ultra-low latency, and a strong focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.

“Its position, close to a skilled workforce and grid connections, means it can efficiently serve Scotland’s growing demand for secure, sustainable data capacity. The site is located beside Glenbervie Business Park on Bellsdyke Road, Larbert.

"The Larbert site has been selected for its strategic position and strong grid connectivity, making it ideally placed to meet Scotland’s growing demand for secure, high-capacity digital infrastructure. Its proximity to key research, education, and innovation hubs further strengthens its role in supporting Scotland’s digital economy.

"Covering around 50 acres of mainly vacant grassland, it’s bordered by commercial premises to the east and south, and open green space and housing to the west.”

There are concerns locally regarding the sheer scale of the operation and its close proximity to housing.

One concerned resident said: “Many local people do not seem aware of the size and scale of the proposed development – the massive substation was a real shock to us at the event and most people are completely unaware of it at all."

"Apatura’s 300 MW AI data centre was proposed for Plean in September 2025, but rushed to Larbert’s Glenbervie last month, after the Plean site was deemed unviable.

"This development should relocate to a genuine brownfield site like Ravenscraig or Longannet – proven industrial zones miles from homes, with ready power grids, zero health risks, and full community support.”

