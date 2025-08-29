Replacement car hire firm looking to permanently park up in Grangemouth

Grangemouth could soon be the new home of replacement car giants Enterprise Rent A Car.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enterprise Rent A Car lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 25, which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, August 26, to alter and partially change the use of The Hub, 1 East Gateway Beancross Road, Grangemouth.

The plans stated the firm wants to turn part of the the business centre on the ground floor into a “vehicle hire business”, extend the car park and construct a wash bay at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the online supporting statement, Enterprise Rent-A-Car aim to “ensure they are close to as many of their customers as possible” and the

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

chosen location at The Hub allows them to be closer or to travel quicker to over 1500 corporate rentals per year.

The statement added: “The general economic areas identified elsewhere in Grangemouth and surrounding towns do not offer a similar level of accessibility as the proposed site and it’s links to the public transport network.

"Grangemouth is also the most central of the towns we are aiming to cover and is closest to the bulk of the local population. Furthermore, the opening of this location would deliver Grangemouth’s first Car Club vehicles, offering shared, sustainable and affordable hire 24/7 to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall, Enterprise Rent-A-Car would be closer to over 3000 rentals per year should they open at the proposed location.”

"Enterprise Rent-A-Car was founded in an automotive dealership and as such, still operate primarily in, with and around them in what they call the ‘replacement’ business.

"The replacement niche is the scenarios where a customer ‘replaces’ their vehicle because it is off the road due to break down, repair or theft. In fact, 80 per cent of Enterprise customers come to us for the first time due to these scenarios.

"The nature of replacement hire is it is often unplanned and requires immediate attention. The Enterprise Rent-A-Car service includes picking up customers at their home, business or repair facility or, in fact, delivering to these locations to accommodate these needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of the Grangemouth site specifically, Enterprise have arranged for 40 car and six van parking spaces off the road, without impinging on public highway.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper