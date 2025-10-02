Renovations in full swing after delays

Glenfuir Court

The renovation and recladding of Falkirk's Glenfuir Court is looking like it is now making progress.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The renovation and recladding of Falkirk's Glenfuir Court is looking like it is now making progress. The visible progress follows a series of delays that were experienced due to the finalisation of contractor-designed elements and the time required to obtain the necessary permissions. Fraser McNairney, asset and investment service manager for Falkirk Council, states, “These issues now appear to be resolved, and we expect to see significant progress moving forward. This should soon be visible to the general public, with more noticeable activity on site.”

The project has a contract sum of £6,399,962.47. The current projected completion date is April 26. However, Mr McNairney states, “We believe this timeline is ambitious and subject to revision. We are working closely with the contractor to reassess and monitor the completion schedule.”

It had been reported in January that the cost of the work had risen by 4 million.